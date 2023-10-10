Eq LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Eq LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 8.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 493,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 133,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ONEQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,073. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.