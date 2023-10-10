Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,742. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

