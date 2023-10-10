iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

