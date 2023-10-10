Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 192.3% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

