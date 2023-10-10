Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

