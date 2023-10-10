Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 387 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average is $286.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

