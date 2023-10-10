Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

