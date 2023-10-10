Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $373.73 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

