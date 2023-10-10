Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 207.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

