Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $113,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,846. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.