LGT Group Foundation Has $15.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

