Bell Bank Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Bank cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,406,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,796,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 721.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

