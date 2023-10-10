Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,123,000 after buying an additional 846,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $88.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.