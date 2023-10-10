Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 368,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $758.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

