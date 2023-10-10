Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 108,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

