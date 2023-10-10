Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 187 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,391. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

