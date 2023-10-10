Western Financial Corp CA Purchases 654 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.93. The company had a trading volume of 121,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.