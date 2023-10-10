Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lowered by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

