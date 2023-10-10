Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 39,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

