Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 10%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 320,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 430,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

