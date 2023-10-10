CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.40

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 39210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.