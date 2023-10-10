Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.50

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.50 and last traded at C$28.58, with a volume of 33111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Score Media and Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %
Score Media and Gaming Company Profile
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
