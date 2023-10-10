Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.50

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.50 and last traded at C$28.58, with a volume of 33111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.50.

(Get Free Report)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.