Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.91

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 15036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $217,235. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

