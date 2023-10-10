Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.84

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.84 and last traded at $209.77, with a volume of 11181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

