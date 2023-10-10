Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,175.56

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,175.56 and last traded at C$1,168.70, with a volume of 2353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,166.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,367.50.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,016.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 178.3302752 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total transaction of C$84,200.00. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

