Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Up to $33.21

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $34.44. Kinetik shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 3,266 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 182.93%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinetik by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 145,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at $18,334,846,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kinetik by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

