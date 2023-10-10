Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Up to $38.22

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.22, but opened at $39.49. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 31,735 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,932,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,846,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

