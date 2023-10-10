Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.93

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 279058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

