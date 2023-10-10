Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.72. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 4,523,749 shares.
Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
