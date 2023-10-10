Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.72. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 4,523,749 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.