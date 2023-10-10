Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $104.46

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.46, but opened at $111.94. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 550,431 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

