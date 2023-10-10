Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.39. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 3,905 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

