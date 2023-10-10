NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.47. NWTN shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,612 shares trading hands.

NWTN Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NWTN during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

