Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.91. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 8,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $10,742,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

