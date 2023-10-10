Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $21.49

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $22.31. Kenon shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEN

Kenon Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.