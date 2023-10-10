Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.21. Gold Fields shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,048,987 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 36.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

