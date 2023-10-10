iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of IJR traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 588,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,995. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.