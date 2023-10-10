iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 588,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,995. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.