Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. 66,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

