Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Position Reduced by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 3,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after buying an additional 1,058,703 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 60,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

