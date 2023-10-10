Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

