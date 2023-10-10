Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

