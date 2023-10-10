Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,807. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.