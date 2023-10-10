Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 14,722 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 86,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,842. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

