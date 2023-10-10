Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 5,384 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.70. 19,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $262.62.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

