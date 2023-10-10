iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $34,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,795. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

