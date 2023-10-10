Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Acquires 27,807 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for 0.4% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 30.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 165,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

