SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 19.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $286,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,981. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

