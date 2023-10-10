Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.51% of Korn Ferry worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,774,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 8,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

