Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 176,614 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,614 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $9,543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,955 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 57,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,244. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

