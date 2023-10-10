Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.31% of Belden worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,204. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

