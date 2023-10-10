Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. 14,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,210. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

